Ben Affleck Is Reportedly ‘Doing Great’ 4 Months After Rehab Stint

A source close to Ben Affleck say he is doing well four months after leaving rehab.

Affleck had a rough year in 2018, culminating in a 40-day stay in a rehab facility. Four months later, however, the actor is doing well, according to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight. Affleck was treated for alcohol addiction, a demon he has battled with off and on in the past.

“He’s doing great. Fighting and/or contending with this disease is tough,” the insider said. “He spent a lot of focused time finding support that would help set him up for success.”

The source added that Affleck is still getting a lot of support from his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The actress put their divorce on hold while Affleck got his issues under control, and they are reportedly still on good terms even after the split became official.

“He and Jen have a really good relationship,” the source said. “He loves spending time with his kids.”

Affleck and Garner share three children — 13-year-old Violet, 10-year-old Seraphina and 7-year-old Sam. The kids were reportedly a big reason Garner wanted to help Affleck deal with his alcoholism personally.

Garner drove Affleck to rehab herself back in August. At the time, a source told Entertainment Tonight that she was “trying to support him the best she can, but she knows she can only do so much.” That turned out to be more than she thought, as Affleck is now happy and healthy by all appearances.

“Jen doesn’t want to push him at all,” the source went on. “She wants him to do what it takes once and for all to get clean and sober for life.”

Still, his months of self-care did not come without a cost. Affleck has been lying low in the entertainment industry since 2017, when he stepped down as the writer and director of DC’s The Batman. He pulled out of other projects as well, though he continued to assure fans he would play the dark knight going forward.

In spite of his confidence, doubt persisted among fans, and many were sure that Affleck was out of the cowl long before it was announced. Finally, just last month, Warner Bros. announced that Affleck would no longer be the DC Comics Extended Universe’s Batman going forward. The Batman was taken over by Matt Reeves, and is expected in theaters in 2021.

As for Affleck, there are four upcoming projects listed on his IMDb page, including Torrance, a sports drama where Affleck stars as a recovering alcoholic. That movie is in post-production, though no release date has been set yet.