Ben Affleck and girlfriend Ana de Armas are exchanging steamy kisses for the sake of a new music video celebrating love around the world for Puerto Rican rapper, Residenté. The couple might have first announced their relationship with a set of photographs shared to de Armas' Instagram last month, but it seems to the two are now taking their romance to another level with the public display of affection.

Showing off their love for the track, "Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe," which translates from Spanish to "Before the World Ends," the two are seen sharing kisses and smiles while previously celebrating her 32nd birthday on April 30 in California's Yucca Valley where Affleck reportedly spent more than $200,000 on an event to remember. According to InTouch Weekly, an insider reveals the two spent time at the Whisper Rock Ranch, located on 20 acres of private desert. However the $650 per night expense was nothing compared to the gift of a ruby ring that cost $200,000.

The insider cited to the publication how the two "loved spending quality time together, away from all the craziness in L.A," and clearly the moment was a special one for the two as they shared a glimpse of that weekend in the music video, which features a number of couples, including Ricky Martin and his partner; along with Zoe Saldana and her husband, Marco Perego.

"This video came out to keep us in company," the rapper wrote on Instagram, May 14. "We share the same fear because we have never faced a pandemic like this in these times, but a pandemic like this has never faced such a force of solidarity. Thanks to all of the kisses in all of the languages."

Affleck and de Armas first teased their relationship with fans this past March, when The Way Back star and Oscar winner commented on the 32-year-old's Instagram after she posted photos that he took of her during their trip to Costa Rica, shortly after their trip to Cuba. In the breathtaking, romantic snaps captured by Affleck during their sunset stroll on the beach, the 47-year-old dad-of-three took to de Armas' post to leave a rare comment, teasing: "Photo credit pls."

The Good Will Hunting star and de Armas reportedly met before they were cast opposite each other in their upcoming film, Deep Water — a psychological thriller about a married couple who have fallen out of love with each other and begin playing deadly mind games with one another, until they start seeing those around them dying.

"They're playing a couple on the film, a husband and wife with some very dark secrets, and their chemistry is off the charts. They've become very close," a source told InTouch Weekly. "Ben loves that she's originally from Cuba, he can't get enough of her culture, and he loves her accent. Ana was a fan of Ben's work, she had no idea how smart, engaging and handsome he was in person. She's definitely smitten, and so is he."