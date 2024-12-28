Beloved Voice Actress Márcia Gomas Has Died

Actress Márcia Gomas died on Dec. 12, according to Folha de S.Paulo. She was 77.

The publication reports that the Ghostbusters dub actress was “being treated for a hernia that caused intestinal obstruction” ahead of her death. Her cause of death was reported as infection complications.

Gomas was the voice of many beloved characters when their movies and shows made their way to Brazil. She voiced the dubbed versions of Annie Potts’ character Janine in the Ghostbusters movies (as well as the accompanying animated TV show), as well as the cat Luna in Sailor Moon productions. She also voiced the iconic cartoon character Felix the Cat in Brazil.

Fandom lists that she also contributed to dubs of Dragon Ball, Pokémon, The Flintstones, Digimon, One Piece, Lupin the Third, Gotham, Doraemon and Woody Woodpecker.

Gomas' death is the second sad passing of an actress we've covered at PopCulture.com today. Olivia Hussey, an American actress known for her work in Black Christmas and Death on the Nile, has also died.