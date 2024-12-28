Olivia Hussey, the beloved actress, died on Friday, according to an official statement shared on her Instagram profile. She was 73.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Olivia Hussey Eisley, who went peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on December 27th,” the statement read. “Olivia was a remarkable person whose warmth, wisdom, and pure kindness touched the lives of all who knew her. Born on April 17th, 1951 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Olivia lived a life full of passion, love, and dedication to the arts, spirituality, and kindness towards animals.

Olivia Hussey in ‘Black Christmas’ (Credit: Warner Bros.)

“Olivia leaves behind a loving family— her children, Alex, Max, and India, her husband of 35 years David Glen Eisley, and grandson, Greyson, and a legacy of love that will forever be cherished in our hearts. As we grieve this immense loss, we also celebrate Olivia’s enduring impact on our lives and the industry. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time and ask for privacy as we mourn the loss of a truly special soul.”

Hussey’s best-known film role came in the 1974 horror movie Black Christmas. She plays main character Jess Bradford, a college student whose sorority is being stalked by a homicidal madman around the holidays. She would return to the horror genre several times over the years, such as in the 1978 adaptation of The Cat and the Canary, the It miniseries, Psycho IV: The Beginning, 1995’s Ice Cream Man and 2005’s Headspace. She also played Olivia Jessup in Lonesome Dove and Rosalie Otterbourne in the 1978 adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile.

She was only known for the controversial 1968 adaptation of Romeo and Juliet. Hussey was only 16 when she filmed the role of Juliet, and the production included a nude scene of her and her 17-year-old co-star, Leonard Whiting. Hussey had openly discussed how she was comfortable with the scene and how it was done for decades. However, the pair sued Paramount Pictures in 2023 over the production of the scene, claiming they were exploited. Per Variety, courts dismissed the lawsuits in 2023 and 2024. It’s unclear if Whiting and Hussey’s estate intend to pursue further legal action.