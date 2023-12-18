Beloved Santa Claus Actor Shares Inspiring Photo Amid Cancer Treatment

Biff Wiff, the beloved actor who has appeared as Santa in a number of fan-favorite titles, including Netflix's sketch comedy series I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, is maintaining a sunny attitude amid his ongoing cancer battle. Seven months after revealed he was "battling a recurring cancer," the actor took to social media over the weekend, to share a new inspiring photo.

In the image, shared to X (formerly Twitter), Wiff could be seen holding up a peace sign as he enjoyed some time outside in the sunny weather. Although Wiff did not provide an update on his battle, he did share an inspiring message, writing, "hope you're having a good weekend and the sun is shining wherever you are!"

Hey hey,



Hope you’re having a good weekend and the sun is shining wherever you are!



Much love,

The actor revealed in a GoFundMe page launched in May that he was "in the hospital battling a recurring cancer." In the page, created by his friends, the actor said, "I'm not sure how to respond. I'm back in the hospital again dealing with side effects of the cancer I was diagnosed with late last year and have no idea when or if I will recover." In a June update, it was revealed that Wiff was moved to a rehab facility.

Wiff, hwo has been acting since the '80s, is perhaps best known for portraying an outrageous version of Santa Claus who had put aside Christmas responsibilities to become an actor in I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson sketch in 2019. He has also appeared as Father Christmas in several other titles, including episodes of 9-1-1 and Just Roll With It in 2019. His other credits include Moonlighting, Roseanne, Roswell, Nightcourt, Desperate Housewives, It's Always Sunny..., and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, as well as the Oscar-winning movie Everything Everywhere All At Once. He also landed small parts on series such as Dave, Pen15, Dollface, and the Freevee prank series Jury Duty.

Amid his battle with cancer, fans have rallied their support around the actor, helping him raise more than $95,000. Writing on the GoFundMe page, one person said, "wishing you limitless energy and positivity for the days ahead. Much love and all our best to you, shirt brother," with somebody else adding, "watching Biff Wiff has changed my life. I want him to outlive me because he brings more joy to the world than I ever could."