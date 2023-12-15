Dick Vitale Announces He's Cancer-Free in Joyous Health Update: 'Santa Claus Came Early'

Christmas has come early for Dick Vitale. The legendary college basketball analyst announced on Thursday night that his doctors told him he was cancer-free. For the past five months, Vitale had been battling vocal cord cancer. The announcement comes shortly before Vitale posted on social media he had gone in for tests and scans and asked fans for prayers for some good news.

"Santa Claus came early for me & my family," Vitale wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Just was on the phone with Dr. Rick Brown (my oncologist), Dr. Ken Meredith (bloodwork). They gave me super news that the PET SCAN was clean (NO CANCER) & my bloodwork was all very good. TO many of you I send [love] & THANK YOU for ur [prayers]!"

Vitale was diagnosed with cancer for the third time in July after dealing with melanoma and lymphoma. The 84-year-old underwent six weeks of radiation treatments before being told to rest his voice. Vitale's next move is the return to the broadcast booth after targeting a November return.

Vitale has been with ESPN since its launch in 1979. In his career, Vitale has called over 1,000 games and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008. "I'm living the American dream," Vitale once said, per his ESPN bio. "I learned from my mom and dad, who didn't have a formal education, but had doctorates of love. They told me that if you gave 110 percent all the time, a lot of beautiful things will happen. I may not always be right, but no one can ever accuse me of not having a genuine love and passion for whatever I do. And ESPN has been grateful enough to recognize this."

Earlier this year, Vitale told Sports Illustrated that he declined an offer from CBS to call NCAA Tournament games. "I was flattered when Sean [McManus] asked, but I'm 83 now and I want to end my career with just ESPN on my résumé," Vitale explained. "What they did for me this last year has been amazing. They've treated me like royalty. It's been 44 years just with them, and I just want to have ESPN on my résumé."