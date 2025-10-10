Beloved Musician Dies of Hyponatremia: Mike Wofford Was 87

Acclaimed pianist Mike Wofford has died. He was 87.

He died in his San Diego home while with his wife and musical partner, the flutist Holly Hofmann. Wofford had been receiving hospice care at his home for the past two weeks, and eventually died due to complications from hyponatremia, which occurs when the sodium levels in blood are too low.

Across his seven-decade career, he played alongside plenty of the most famous names in music, like Dizzy Gillespie, B.B. King, James Brown, John Lennon, Cher, Donna Summer, Joan Baez, Roger McGuinn, The Four Tops, Oliver Nelson, and more. In the ’80s, he became Ella Fitzgerald’s primary pianist and musical director.

He also contributed to tons of film and TV soundtracks, from Sweet Charity and The Godfather Part II to Hawaii Five-0 and The Bill Cosby Show.

“Mike was one of the greatest pianists on the planet, without a doubt,” said bass legend Bob Magnusson. “He was such a versatile artist and a brilliant person with a very dry sense of humor. And Mike always did everything with such kindness.”

A statement from the Newport Performing Arts Center in Oregon also paid tribute to his memory.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of renowned jazz pianist Mike Wofford. His artistry and spirit left an indelible mark on the jazz world, and here on the Oregon Coast. Mike graced the stage at our Oregon Coast Jazz Party eight times, captivating audiences with his brilliance and soulful playing,” the post reads. “We extend our deepest condolences to Mike’s wife, Holly Hofmann, our former music director. Our thoughts are with you, Mike’s family, friends, and the jazz community worldwide.”