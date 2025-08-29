Beloved Longtime Radio Personality Dies: Gary Burbank Was 84

Beloved radio personality Gary Burbank has died. He was 84.

A well-liked figure all across the nation for his broadcasts out of Cincinnati, Ohio, Burbank won Billboard’s award for radio personality of the year twice and was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2012.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He began his radio career in Louisiana and Mississippi, became a DJ at Memphis station WDIA, then moved to WAKY in Louisville, before finally joining 700-WLW in Cincinnati, where he achieved nationwide fame.

He retired in 2007, and a biography on his career titled “Voices In My Head: The Gary Burbank Story” was released by journalist Greg Hoard in 2009.

Burbank was well-known for the many goofy characters he’d play on air, like the redneck Earl Pitts or the Reverend Deuteronomy Skaggs.

He was also known for giving back to his local community, like when he started the charity Play It Forward, which seeks to help musicians that are underprivileged or experiencing catastrophic circumstances continue making the art that they love. In addition, Burbank was a well-known chef in the area, opening several Cincinnati restaurants like Burbank’s Real Bar-B-Q and Ribs.

His death was announced by fellow 700-WLW host Bill Cunningham on Twitter/X.

“Gary Burbank has passed… May the GOAT… RIP…,” Cunningham wrote.

Gary Burbank has passed… May the GOAT… RIP….❤️❤️ — Bill Cunningham (@Willie700WLW) August 28, 2025

In an interview, Cunningham elaborated on his “GOAT” claim, saying Burbank was the most talented radio host to ever live.

“There was no one else like him,” Cunningham said. “He stood alone. He did characters, he didn’t take calls. He had this comedic entertainment element. He was the master of radio comedy. You would see people alone in their cars laughing because he was hilarious… He did things no one else did. And we’ll never see his like again.”