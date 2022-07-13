Beloved DJ Rob Swift Dies After Collapsing During Strip Club Birthday Celebration

Robert Teran, a popular Texas DJ, died in the early morning hours of July 5 after collapsing at the gentleman's club where he worked. The club Jaguars was celebrating his birthday when he fainted. Teran's stage name was DJ Rob Swift 915.

El Paso Fire Emergency Services responded to the club at 12:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a person fainting, reports KTSM. According to a spokesperson, a man in his 50s was rushed to a nearby hospital as EMS performed CPR. Teran was pronounced dead at the hospital. A cause of death has not been determined.

Jaguars assistant manager Rico Torres said Teran was not at the club long before he had a "medical event." The club's parent company, RCI Hospitality, plans to pay funeral expenses. Teran was a longtime employee and beloved by his coworkers and the club's patrons, Torres said.

Jaguars does not have an active liquor license with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC), KTSM reports. An agency spokesperson said there will be a preliminary inquiry into the incident before a formal investigation begins. Since Jaguars is a BYOB club, it could not be regulated by TABC, but the spokesperson said its agents can help local authorities if alcohol is involved. However, El Paso police told KTSM they are not investigating Teran's death yet. They are awaiting the medical examiner's report before starting an investigation.

Teran's family held a candlelight vigil in his memory on July 8 and a celebration of life the following day, according to the DJ's Instagram page. "Any friends and family come [to] show love for our dad," the post read.

Teran's Instagram posts have become a place for his followers to share their condolences. "Fly high brotha," one person wrote. "Aww, man. R.I.P my boy," another commented. "What a beautiful post, may he rest in paradise," another Instagram user added. Others shared broken hearts and praying hands emojis.