Beloved Disney Movie and TV Actress Dies: RIP to Wai Ching Ho

An actress familiar to Disney fans has sadly passed away, according to a co-star.

Wai Ching Ho, best known for Pixar’s Turning Red and several Marvel TV shows, has reportedly died. She was 82.

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Daredevil actor Peter Shinkoda first shared news of her death on social media. He did not disclose the circumstances around her passing, including cause of death.

“I won’t ever forget you,” Shinkoda wrote alongside an image of Ho. “I learned every minute from you when we were together on and off set. I know wisdom – I’d hang on your every word. We will meet again, my friend. You were beautiful.”

Actress Wai Ching Ho attends Marvel’s ‘Iron Fist’ New York screening at AMC Empire 25 on March 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage/Getty Images)

In Turning Red, Wai voiced Wu, the main character’s grandmother. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she played the villainous Madame Gao in Daredevil, Iron Fist and The Defenders.

Under the Disney umbrella, she also appeared in Only Murders in the Building (Hulu), Fresh Off the Boat (ABC), One Life to Live (ABC) and the 2010 movie The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.

Her fimlography also includes New Amsterdam, Orange Is the New Black, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, Set It Up, Cadillac Man, Happiness and several Law & Order programs.

Actor Orville Mendoza also shared news of Wai’s death, remembering her as a key member of the acting community.

“We always think there’s going to be more time,” Mendoza wrote on Instagram. “The last time I saw her was a couple of years ago when we did a table read of a new play. It would be the closest we’d get to work with each other although we had known each other for many years.

“Is there a better metaphor than calling someone a pillar of the community? Pillar seems so inadequate for Wai’s art and her impact. Maybe the foundation? Or better, the earth. Not only does the earth support us, it grows and nurtures us. Or perhaps the sun, the catalyst that makes all things grow. Yes, Wai was the sun. Rest well, dear Wai, and thank you for letting me bask for too short a while in your beams.”

This is a developing story.