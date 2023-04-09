Beloved Anchor Francesca Cappucci Dead at 64

Former KABC-TV entertainment reporter Francesca Cappucci, a popular fixture on TV screens and radio in her morning drive host role at KIQQ, has died at 64. She had been battling cancer, passing from the disease on March 30.

Former KABC-TV entertainment reporter Francesca Cappucci, a popular fixture on TV screens and radio in her morning drive host role at KIQQ, has died at 64. She had been battling cancer, passing from the disease on March 30. Cappucci became a popular Los Angeles personality, earning roles as reporters in TV appearances like Columbo, 7th Heaven and The Practice. She also appeared in the Chris Farley 1997 movie Beverly Hills Ninja. Her broadcasting career started at KIQQ with a job crafting public service announcements, eventually teaming with Jay Coffey for a popular morning show at the station. Later she would join KABC Channel 7 Eyewitness News as the entertainment reporter, staying with the station for over a decade starting in 1995. During her time with KABC, Cappucci was part in interviewing music celebrities like Rod Stewart, David Bowie, and Michael Jackson. "It pains me with profound sadness...Sadness so deep it is almost impossible to write...And painfully hard to comprehend...To announce that my best friend, mentor, creative partner, idol, and mother, Francesca Cappucci, peacefully passed on March 30th at 9:32 am," the statement from Cappucci's son's reads, confirming her battle with stage 4 lung cancer. "I vividly remember and will never forget the moment I first looked at her with eyes wide open, filled with shock and disbelief after hearing the news. It didn’t seem real and almost unfair — unfair because she was so healthy and had never smoked. I asked my mother why out of all people you, but she said why not me? That’s who my mother was. She didn’t want to tell anyone the news because she didn’t want to put the burden on people to feel her pain. "It was a long and tough battle. I remember telling my mother to picture herself out in the desert and to find that oasis, where she would find relief. She tried until the end. She gave everything," the statement from sons Ian, 24, and Will, 19 said. The popular reporter's career leaves a lasting legacy, with director Quentin Tarantino even paying a little tribute to her in Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood. The film sees Leonardo DiCaprio wed an Italian actress near the end of the film, with Tarantino naming her after Cappucci. She was reportedly "blown away" by the tribute despite never meeting Tarantino. Apart from her two sons, she also leaves behind six nieces and nephews, and nine cousins. "She will always be remembered and loved in the hearts of those whose lives she touched. May her soul rest in peace," her obituary read.

