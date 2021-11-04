Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is married to Hussain’s daughter Safeena, took to Instagram to share his own fond members of Hussain and how he was instrumental in the completion of his latest movie, Shahid. “I had completed 2 schedules of Shahid. And we were stuck,” he wrote. “I was troubled. A non-existent career as a filmmaker was almost finished completely. He just came up to me and said I have a fixed deposit and it is of no use to me if you are so troubled. He wrote a cheque. Shahid was completed.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“That was Yusuf Husain. Not my father-in-law but a father,” Mehta continued. “He was life – if life itself had to have a physical form. Today he is gone. To remind all those women in heaven that they are ‘Duniya ki sabse khubsurat ladki’ and all the men that they are ‘Haseen naujwaan’. And then to end with a booming ‘love you love you love you’. Yusuf Saab I owe this new life to you. I am truly orphaned today. Life will never be the same. I will miss you terribly. My Urdu will remain broken. And yes – love you love you love you!”

“This brought tears to my eyes Hansal. Can’t begin to imagine what you’ll are feeling. My deepest condolences to all,” actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt commented on the post. Mehta also shared a photo of Hussain as a younger man on Instagram with the caption “Yusuf Hussain forever.” Some of Hussain’s costars also shared their condolences on social medial. “RIP Yusuf ji,” tweeted actor Abhishek Bachchan. “We worked together in several films starting with Kuch na kaho and lastly on Bob Biswas. He was gentle, kind and full of warmth. Condolences to his family.”

“Sad News!!! Condolences to Safeena and Hansal Mehta and the entire family!!! Rest in peace Yusuf saab,” wrote actor Manoj Bajpayee.