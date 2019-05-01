Bella Thorne Makes NSFW Confession About Her Google Search History

Bella Thorne isn’t shying away from revealing her Google search history, even if it does include some NSFW content.

The actress took to Twitter on Tuesday, April 30 to share a very open confession with fans, one that others would likely shy away from sharing: their Google search history.

While her search history proves that she is curious about the world of science, as it includes “random scientific facts” at number three, the other items on the list are “porn,” “porn,” and “Did I already say porn?”

The Shake It Up alum’s admission was met with a mixed bag of reactions, some feeling a bit uncomfortable with her openness while others were eager to applaud it.

“1.) seriously, [too much information] 2.) why am i not surprised,” one person commented.

“This is why we love you,” another fan wrote, adding a series of heart emojis.

“I’m not surprised HAHAHAHHA,” one fan was quick to comment.

“Very bold of you Bella,” another wrote. “not a lot of people search scientifically facts just for the hell of it.”

Thorne’s openness likely doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as she has frequently spoken out on topics such as sex and her sexuality. In a May 2014 interview with Seventeen, the actress stated that sex is the most beautiful thing ever and that people shouldn’t feel pressured into it.

“It needs to be the most special, beautiful thing that ever happened. It should be a decision you feel right about,” she said. “If you don’t feel 100 percent about it, then it shouldn’t happen. It has to be something you want with your whole heart.”

During that same interview, Thorn also opened up about body image.

“Girls are shamed for their bodies and made to believe that they’re not supposed to show them or love them. They’re made to believe that they aren’t perfect, that they need to ‘work on it,’ that they need to see themselves differently — and I think it’s freaking ridiculous,” she said. “It gets on my nerves because boys can do whatever; it’s like we’re living in the 1800s again. It drives me crazy.”

Thorne, a Disney Channel alum, has even encouraged her fans to accept their bodies by adhering to her own words, sharing numerous risqué photos on social media to celebrate herself.