Bella Thorne Home Robbed

Bella Thorne’s home was robbed just days after a failed break-in.

According to law enforcement sources who spoke with TMZ, the 20-year-old actress’ San Fernando Valley, California home became the target of thieves earlier this week.

The suspects, who were seen on surveillance camera hiding their faces with bandanas, reportedly broke into the home by smashing a front window shortly after Thorne left the property. The thieves reportedly made off with designer jewelry, vintage clothing, and purses as well as the Chanel and Louis Vuitton luggage that was used to carry the items, totaling more than $150,000, out of the home.

The robbery marked the second time in just two weeks that Thorne’s home has been a target for thieves, the break-in coming on the heels of an August break-in while Thorne was home on the night of Tuesday, Aug. 21.

The would-be robbers broke a window at around 10 p.m. in an attempt to enter the home, according to TMZ, at which time Thorne went outside to see what had caused the noise. Her presence allegedly caused the suspects to flee the property and police were called, though they were unable to locate the burglar or burglars.

Authorities are now investigating both incidents, and surveillance video from the second hit has been turned over to law enforcement to aid the investigation.

Thorne is far from the only celebrity to be targeted by burglars. Last week, Christina Millan’s home was burglarized twice while she was out of the country, the thieves making out with more than $100,000 during their first hit of the home.

On Aug. 25, Wiz Khalifa’s home in the San Fernando Valley area was broken into during the early morning hours, though the intruder took off when they noticed that a member of the rapper’s team was at the house.

Earlier in August, John Mayer’s Beverly Hills-area home became a target, with an intruder smashing a window and leaving the home “ransacked” after getting away with between $100,000 and $200,000 of items.

“Skyscraper” singer Demi Lovato’s Hollywood Hills home was allegedly a target in a burglary scheme that was uncovered by police while the singer is in rehab following her July hospitalization for a drug overdose.

Although it is not known if the suspects are specifically targeting celebrity homes, it is believed that the money and jewellery is a draw for them. It is also not known if the string of celebrity burglaries are connected.