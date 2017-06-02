Bella Thorne Goes Topless On Snapchat Before Deleting The Video

Social network apps can be hard sometimes, even for those of us with infinite experience working them. If you’re not careful you may end up sharing something private with all of your followers. That may be what happened to Bella Thorne this week.

The 19-year-old star isn’t shy about showing off, but in a now deleted video on her Snapchat account Thorne was noticeably topless and it seems like she maybe didn’t mean to share that video with all of her followers.

Rather, considering the caption, “Can I have it tonya,” it seems that she meant to send the video to someone specific. Perhaps, whoever Tonya is?

Sadly, the world may never know.

It’s only the first of June and already Thorne has found herself in the headlines quite a lot this year.

In addition to launching a brand new TV show, the Freeform original series Famous in Love, she’s been linked to a few different new beaus. The most notable of which is Scott Disick.

33-year-old Disick and 19-year-old Thorne were seen enjoying each others company at a West Hollywood restaurant, before reportedly hitting up other evening hot spots, The Nice Guy and The Peppermint Club.

They were also reportedly seen together being chauffeured off in the back of his car at the end of their night out.

Thorne is said to have taken some Snapchat videos while they were at Catch, but Disick was not visible in any of them.

Next up they headed to the Cannes Film Festival together, but things took a turn.

Reportedly, after spending time with Throne, Disick was seen getting close with an ex, plus two other women.

This left Thorne feeling “used” and frustrated. They are reportedly no longer an item.

