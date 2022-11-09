Bella Poarch Divorcing Husband After Keeping Marriage Secret for Years

TikTok star Bella Poarch has over 92 million followers on TikTok, but she managed to keep one part of her life a secret. She has been married for almost four years to Tyler Poarch. The 25-year-old, who served in the U.S. Navy before becoming a social media star, filed for divorce from Tyler earlier this month.

Poarch filed for divorce from Tyler in Los Angeles County, according to documents obtained by TMZ. She listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. The two married in January 2019. They had no children together and Poarch asked that neither of them pays spousal support. Poarch also intends to keep her last name.

On Tuesday, Poarch broke her silence on TMZ's report. "I'm sorry if everyone thinks I've been keeping a secret," she wrote, adding that she plans to address her divorce when she is ready to. She asked fans to respect her privacy. "My team will be taking over my socials and posting certain obligations that need to be fulfilled," she wrote. "I will be taking a break from social media. Thank you." Poarch included a single heart emoji in the caption.

The revelation that Poarch was married came as a surprise because Tyler has never been seen on her InstagramorTikTok accounts. If she did publish photos with him, they have long since been deleted. Last year, she told the H3 Podcast that she had been using for about a year at the time, reports BuzzFeed. She said she was in two relationships during her time in the Navy, and the second man broke up with her after she left the military for mental health reasons. Poarch left the Navy in 2019.

Poarch began actively using her TikTok account in April 2020. As her following continued to grow, she attracted attention from music labels and signed a deal with Warner Records in May 2021. Her singles include "Build a B—," "Inferno," "Dolls," and "Living Hell." She released her EP Dolls, a collection of her latest singles, in August.

When Poarch released "Living Hell" in August, she told her fans the music video and the song were inspired by her traumatic experiences growing up in The Philippines. She also dedicated the song to others trying to escape their own traumas. "To anyone who is also going through their own living hell, you will escape and I'll be right there by your side," she wrote. "This one's for you."