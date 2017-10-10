Bella Hadid Celebrates 21st Birthday With Underwear Photo

Bella Hadid is ringing her 21st birthday with a revealing selfie that shows her wearing a g-string thong. The supermodel took to Instagram on Monday to upload the daring snap.

The Vogue cover girl celebrated her birthday alongside her friends and by posting a series of sultry videos and photos. One of the images featured Hadid sitting on a couch with her booty perched on the backrest. With her back to the camera, Hadid shoots a smoldering look at the camera while giving a full glimpse at her barely-there underwear.

Hadid also took to Instagram to upload a steamy video in celebration of her birthday. The post featured Hadid donning multiple different looks with each one being more risqué than the last.

“I was born 21 years ago,” she captioned the clip.

The brunette beauty’s older sister, Gigi Hadid, also celebrated Bella’s birthday with an adorable throwback photo.

“HAPPY 21st BIRTHDAY MY ANGELIC SISTER @BELLAHADID !!! There are no words for how much I love you.”

“You know I’ve been trying to protect u from the world since day one, and 21 years later u comfort and inspire me more than you’ll ever know. You have always marched to your own drum, and you make me so so proud. You are loving, kind, driven, perseverant, and forever cool af.

“You have a power to empathize with everyone & love always, and you make so many people happy in doing so! So excited to celebrate tonight…I LOVE U MY LIL SISSYPOP,” Gigi continued.