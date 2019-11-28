Behati Prinsloo Shows off AMAs Outfit During Night out Without Adam Levine

While celebrating a night out, Behati Prinsloo showed off her leopard-print dress on her Instagram ahead of this year’s American Music Awards. The 31-year-old model, who’s married to Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, proclaimed that the AMAs was a “date night.” She was accompanied by songwriter Ali Tamposi as well as songwriter/producer Adam Watt, both of whom she tagged in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Nov 25, 2019 at 9:04pm PST

Prinsloo, a native to Nambia, married Levine back in July of 2014. The couple had their first child, Dusty Rose, in September of 2016, and welcomed their second daughter, Gio Grace, in February of last year. While she doesn’t frequently post about her family, she has occasionally shared videos of her and her kids. Over the summer, she proclaimed that she “wouldn’t change a thing” about being a mother in another post, which featured her playing with her two daughters.

“Here’s to the sleepless nights, bleeding nipples, crying, laughing, the highest of highs and lowest of lows and everything in between, i won’t change a single thing, being mom to Dusty and Gio keeps me strong, motivated and empowered,” Prinsloo wrote.

She’s also known to get political with her posts, including several shots of her at a climate protest back in September. “TODAY I MARCHED FOR MY BABIES, DUSTY AND GIO,” Prinsloo wrote while she encouraged her nearly 6 million followers to “[strike with us] for a better future.”

Levine, meanwhile, left his spot as a judge on the NBC singing competition series The Voice after 16 consecutive seasons earlier this year. He told talk show host Howard Stern that he felt it was simply “time for me to go.”

“At the end of the day, no, that had nothing to do with anything,” explained Levine. “For eight and a half years I was so busy. It was a life-altering experience. I got married, I had two kids, and I wanted to spend time with them.” When asked about his decision over the summer, Prinsloo said the whole situation was “good news for me, good news for the kids.”