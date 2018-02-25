Behati Prinsloo Shares First Glimpse of Daughter Gio Grace

Just days after giving birth to her second child with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, Victoria’s Secret model, Behati Prinsloo shared the first glimpse of her newborn daughter.

On Feb. 21, Prinsloo took to Instagram to share an image of her newborn Gio Grace’s itty-bitty feet, writing in the caption, “Gio Grace Levine 2/15/18. She’s got her dad’s toes.”

Along with the photo, Prinsloo corrected the spelling of her daughter’s unique name, which was reported by several outlets as “Geo Grace.”

Gio Grace is the second child of Prinsloo and Levine, who are also parents to 1-year-old Dusty Rose. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, announced they were once again expecting this past September when Prinsloo took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her baby bump with the caption, “ROUND 2.”

While it will take some time for Gio Grace to make her first public appearance in the spotlight, Dusty Rose made her grand debut at her father’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony last February.

Levine told the crowd he was one of the “luckiest people who’s ever lived,” adding that it had nothing to do with him.

“It has to do with the people who love me the most and so, I thank all of those people,” Levine said. “I can’t do it individually, but I thank you all.”

In an exclusive with PEOPLE a source told the publication that the doting parents are happy to add another member to their family, adding, “They’re amazing parents and their loved ones are thrilled for them.”

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December, Levine opened up about expanding his family despite having some reservations.

“[Behati] was an only child, so look out. She wants like 100 babies,” he told Ellen at the time. “But I don’t know if I can do that.”