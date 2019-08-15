Bam Margera Reportedly Checks Back Into Rehab Following Arrest

Jackass star Bam Margera has reportedly checked back into rehab, following his recent arrest in Los Angeles. Earlier this week, Margera was taken into custody at the Luxe Hotel on Sunset Boulevard after getting into a bar fight. The 39-year-old was arrested for trespassing and is was held on $1,000 bail. Now, TMZ reports that just hours after his arrest, he was readmitted to a rehab facility. The former skatboarding pro was initially admitted to a treatment facility earlier this month, after exhibiting very bizarre behavior.

He made pleas for Dr. Phil McGraw to help him, and the renowned TV psychologist responded, assisting with getting Margera into rehab.

TMZ notes that the center Margera has been readmitted to was upfront that he would have to make a genuine commitment to wanting to get healthy, as well as following their guidelines.

Margera’s pleas for Dr. Phil’s help came after he shared a number of concerning posts on Instagram, and lashed out at his wife Niki and his mother April.

April recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight and told the outlet that the “only thing we really want is for Bam to be happy and to find peace in his life and in turn we’d like to find peace in ours. We just have to take one step at a time and hope that everything is going to work out OK.”

“For him, he’s just gone off the rails, and I don’t think he can handle what’s going on. So if he reached out to Dr. Phil cause he’s seen Dr. Phil’s show, I mean so be it,” she continued. “Do we want to really air all this stuff? No, not really, but you know, if that’s what he wants to do and that’ll help him get some help, then I think we’ve come up with a good plan. Between the Jackass guys and Dr. Phil, it’s a whole community of people.”

Many of Margera’s Instagram followers wondered why his Jackass co-stars had not intervened to help him, to which Chris Pontius replied, “To Everybody asking the Jackass Guys to help Bam, We are trying and have been, but no matter how loudly help screams his name, it’s up him to want to be better and not somebody who publicly degrades their Wife and Mother and takes accountability for it. I wouldn’t write this publicly, but we all get told to go help Bam so much, I might as well answer.”

