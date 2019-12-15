Bam Margera’s Latest Glowing Photo Is Beyond Creepy

2019 has proven to be a wild year for Jackass star Bam Margera. The former MTV staple found himself in trouble both legally and healthwise due to his descent into drug and alcohol abuse. But the one constant that seems to keep him going this year and into 2020 is his son, Phoenix Margera. His latest Instagram photo tries to capture part of their relationship, but in the creepiest way possible. Still, it is a positive mark for the reality star and skateboarder in a year that saw him at his lowest points.

View this post on Instagram Flights cancelled due to fog, at the motor inn. A post shared by Bam Margera (@bam__margera) on Dec 9, 2019 at 10:23pm PST

Margera had what he describes as a “nervous breakdown” in August, seemingly going off the rails during a Comic-Con appearance in Texas. The former Jackass star was hit with attempts at support from friends and family, though he lashed out blaming his mother April and wife Nicole. This also included a public cry for help to Dr. Phil, who later invited Margera on his show alongside his mother and wife.

Videos by PopCulture.com

April Margera spoke out at the moment to describe what her son had been going through.

“For him, he’s just gone off the rails, and I don’t think he can handle what’s going on. So if he reached out to Dr. Phil cause he’s seen Dr. Phil’s show, I mean so be it,” she explained. “Do we want to really air all this stuff? No, not really, but you know, if that’s what he wants to do and that’ll help him get some help, then I think we’ve come up with a good plan. Between the Jackass guys and Dr. Phil, it’s a whole community of people.”

It was the Dr. Phil appearance that opened a lot of doors and eyes for Margera. He talked about his suicidal thoughts, why he slammed those close to him that seemed to want to help and the main thing that kept him going, his son Phoenix.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bam Margera (@bam__margera) on Nov 22, 2019 at 6:04pm PST

“He is the raddest kid ever. He’s so interested in skateboarding. I have all these toys everywhere and he just goes right to the skateboard. He’s like my best friend and I’ve known him for not even two years,” Margera said on Dr. Phil, battling back tears. “He’s perfect.”I can’t even put into words,” he continued. “Like, I would dive into any train or anything and get stabbed or shot or whatever just to make sure he didn’t.”

Margera has been working on his sobriety since the Dr. Phil interview. According to the television personality, Margera was giving his treatment a “concerted, sincere effort.”

His Instagram page reflects that, with the concerning posts taking a backseat to his family, his skateboarding and his son.