‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera Arrested for DUI

Jackass star Bam Margera was arrested Sunday morning for a DUI in California.

California Highway Patrol officers say Margera was arrested after he slowed his vehicle down to chat with officers who had already stopped another driver, TMZ reported.

Authorities say they then smelled alcohol on Margera and had him pull over and perform a sobriety test.

The report did not specify where the arrest took place, but the California Highway Patrol told the New York Daily News that Margera’s arrest was handled by the central Los Angeles division.

Margera left jail Sunday afternoon after posting $15,000 bail — which TMZ reports is $10,000 more than a typical DUI arrest.

The arrest comes two weeks after Margera welcomed his first child with his wife, Nicole Boyd.

This is Margera’s first DUI, but the 38-year-old actor has been open about his battle with alcohol. He once revealed on Family Therapy with Dr. Jenn that he turned to binge drinking after his former Jackass co-star Ryan Dunn died in a drunk driving accident in 2011.