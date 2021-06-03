Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC Members Tease 'Huge' New Collaboration

✖

It looks like a collaboration is on the way from members of the Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC in honor of Pride Month, though what exactly that collaboration is remains to be seen. During an Instagram Live on Wednesday, Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter and *NSYNC member Lance Bass teased an upcoming crossover along with BSB's A.J. McLean, and *NSYNC's Joey Fatone, the latter of whom joined the chat to make the secretive announcement.

"Since it is Pride Month, I guess we can kind of tease something," Carter began. "What we're talking about doing…We can't give away too much. So basically, Lance, Joey, myself, A.J. maybe, we're just going to say we're going to be doing something special. We're going to announce it in the next week…And it's going to be huge. It's going to be really big and we're really excited." Bass shared, "We're doing it for Pride, which will be really good."

"It's one of those things where all Pride is really near and dear to our hearts," added Fatone. "We all live in the entertainment community where there is a lot of LGBTQ and we embrace that." Bass and Carter had previously teased their upcoming project in September, when they both shared photos of themselves in what could possibly be a recording studio.

"Workin on a little somethin’ somethin’ #FrostedTips #ComingSoon," Bass captioned his post, while Carter wrote, "Working on something big. #lancebass #backstreetboys #backstreetboysnsync #nsync #frostedtips #comingsoon."

In December, Carter told Entertainment Tonight that the project is "exciting, diverse and I guess you could say liberating." "We had this idea of something that [we're] not giving it out quite yet, but with everything that's been going on …We've been playing phone tag," he said. "All I can say is it's in the realm of what we said, a collaboration, and that's all I'm gonna say right now. But we're still talking."

Elsewhere in their conversation on Wednesday, Carter and Bass asked each other questions about their respective bands and discussed the groups' former rivalry. "The rivalry was fun. It was fun to have your team…But then sometimes it goes a little overboard and I think right now this world is very volatile and divided," Bass shared, adding that now is the perfect time to collaborate with Carter, who agreed, "Spread the love."