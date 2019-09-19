Backstreet Boys Member Nick Carter Says Brother Aaron Threatened to Kill His Wife, Files Restraining Order

The Carter brother drama has taken quite a dark turn. A report on TMZ claims that Nick Carter has filed a restraining order on his brother, Aaron, after he threatened to kill his pregnant wife. Nick said there was no other choice but to take this action.

The restraining order calls for Aaron to remain at least 100 feet away from his brother and his family, along with other family members. TMZ notes that the decision came “in light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child.”

Aaron and his team have denied the allegations. A rep for him provided a quote from Aaron to TMZ about the latest development: “I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family.”

So my brother just got a a restraining order against me. And I was just served lol — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 17, 2019

Take care. @nickcarter we’re done for life. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 17, 2019

I haven’t seen him in four years. And I don’t intend. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 17, 2019

This is just the latest turn in what has become quite a buzzworthy story among two brothers. Earlier in September, Aaron went on a Twitter rant about his brother. The tweets have since been deleted.

He began the tweet barrage about how he has yet to meet his nephew, Nick’s son Odin. The series went onto display some confusing tweets about the family drama, which Aaron eventually backpedaled on when he shared that he may have been under the influence when he met his now three-year old nephew.

“Didn’t have him when I was sober… I don’t remember,” Carter tweeted. “Then I’m shunned. And told to keep things off of social media but Nick can write a book knowing his family, (BESIDES ME) can NOT defend themselves? I forget Nick never got into any trouble in his life. My bad. [Get the f— out] here.”

Aaron is set to open up in an appearance with The Doctors about the struggles he has had with addiction. He even showed all of the pills he is currently taking. In the lead-up to the show, Aaron explained that he suffers from split personality disorder.

“The official diagnosis is that I suffer from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety,” Carter opens up in the video. “I’m manic depressive.”

The show is set to air his segment over two episodes on Thursday and Friday that will both air at 3 p.m. ET each day on The CW.

Meanwhile, Nick has resurrected his career with the Backstreet Boys. The band released an album, DNA, in January. It was their first album since 2013.