Backstreet Boy AJ McLean Reaches out to Aaron Carter

Aaron Carter may not be in touch with his estranged brother, Nick Carter, but it seems he can count at least one Backstreet Boy as having his back.

AJ McLean spoke to TMZ recently and told the outlet that he’ll be reaching out to Carter right away because he’s concerned and wants to talk some sense into him.

McLean said he considers Carter a little brother and he knows exactly what he’s going through, having been through the experience three different times himself.

Carter’s family has reportedly been worried about the star for weeks now, and it was reported that police rushed to his house on Thursday after getting a phone call that he was under the influence of something.

On Friday, Carter spoke out about the news that he’d entered a rehab facility following the phone call.

“My loved ones, I would like to tell all of you that I will be disappearing for a while to work on myself. I would also like to announce that I am releasing a gift to you on Oct. 27. In time for Halloween, a new version of ‘I Want Candy.’ 4 weeks later, I will be releasing my first single from my new album, LOVE,” he tweeted.

“I’ll see you soon looking amazing and ready to play all my new songs LIVE. Most importantly, my stressors haven’t subsided with family and this year has been crazy and I need some time off from all of it,” Carter added.

Carter’s rep, Steve Honig, addressed the news in a statement.

“Aaron has decided to enter a facility to improve his health and work on his overall wellness,” Honig’s statement read. “He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer possible. He is grateful for the support and love from his fans and looks forward to coming back stronger than ever before.”