‘Bachelorette’ Alum Shawn Booth Breaks Down Talking About Kaitlyn Bristowe Split

Former Bachelorette alum, Shawn Booth is getting raw about his feelings on he and ex-fiancée Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s breakup.

The two were together for three years and recently decided to call it quits. Booth finally opened up about his process of coping to Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s on their Almost Famous: In Depth podcast.

“I’m going through the mourning process now, whereas she could have been earlier,” he said. “So I guess people mourn things differently, and I would definitely say that announcing the breakup was extremely tough, and then seeing her move on was extremely tough. And I’m kind of just mourning all of it right now.”

The 31-year-old made an official announcement on Instagram just 10 days after their split posting, “I just want to thank everyone who has been so supportive of my relationship with Kaitlyn over the years. You’ve made me feel incredibly special, supported, and very loved. So from the bottom of my heart, thank you. It truly means a lot. And thank you to everyone who has sent their love & support during this painful time. I love you guys.”

Booth and Bristowe did “a lot to try and make it work” and accepts that his age is playing a role in how he’s dealing with his emotions.

“I’m just trying to figure it all out and sit with my emotions and figure out what I’m feeling, you know?” he said before admitting that his old self would have handled things much differently. “I think the old Shawn would have ignored everything. But now as I get a little bit older, I’m trying to figure out what hurts, why it hurts and kind of work through it. So the past few months, I’ve been working hard at it and looking at it from all different angles. So yea, it’s tough.”

The 33-year-old Bachelorette recently moved on with Season 14 contestant Jason Tartick, and they haven’t been shy about it. The two shared their fun couple of nights out in Denver with their followers on social media.

In response to the Off The Vine podcast host moving on so quickly, Booth humbly admits he’s just trying to understand it all — but also questions what the former couple had.

“[I’m] trying to understand things right now. I guess this goes with her new relationship too,” he said. “It just kind of makes me question everything that we’ve had. So I think that’s one of the major questions that runs through my mind — just trying to understand that, which I think is tough to understand. “

The former pair became engaged on the Season 11 finale of The Bachelorette in 2015.

