‘Bachelorette’ Ali Fedotowsky Expecting Baby No. 2

Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky is expecting her second child, the former reality personality announced on Instagram Thursday.

And just like that, life became a whole lot sweeter 👨🏻👱🏻‍♀️👶🏻👶🏻🐶 #BabyManno #May2018 . . 📷: @ashleyburns_ A post shared by Ali Fedotowsky-Manno (@alifedotowsky) on Nov 16, 2017 at 7:04am PST

Fedotowsky shared a black-and-white photo of herself standing with her husband, Kevin Manno, as their daughter, 16-month-old Molly, points at her mom’s growing belly.

“And just like that, life became a whole lot sweeter,” the 33-year-old captioned the moment. “#BabyManno #May2018.”

Fedotowsky told Us Weekly in July that she and Manno were hoping to expand their family soon.

“I would be so grateful if I was pregnant at this very moment. We are 100 percent trying,” she said. “It’s no secret. I want to have another baby.”

“We would love to have two, two years apart because that’s what Kevin and his brother were and they are super, super close,” she added. “Kevin and his brother are best friends.”

Fedotowsky and Manno married in March after announcing their engagement in September 2015.

Photo Credit: AliLuvs.com