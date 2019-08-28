‘Baby Lyssa’ Chapman Reveals Photo of Stepmom Beth With Dog the Bounty Hunter, Snoop Dogg for National Dog Day

Monday was National Dog Day, and “Baby Lyssa” Chapman celebrated by revealing a photo of her late stepmom Beth with Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman and rapper Snoop Dogg. In the photo, Dog and Beth are seen posing with the iconic hip-hop star, with the late matriarch in between the two men.

In the caption added by the Dog’s daughter, Chapman wrote: “Everyone out here posting their dog pictures for [National Dog Day] here’s my favorites.”

She then added hashtags for Dog The Bounty Hunter, Snoop Dogg, and the phrase, “Aloha Oe Mrs Dog.” Chapman’s followers have since commented on the post, with one writing, “What a great picture! Sending lots of prayers. The world will never be the same!“

Someone else exclaimed, “[Oh my God] that’s awesome!!!! Best pic of the day hands down!!!”

“That is awesome,” another follower said. “Especially now that Beth has passed. She is looking out for you.”

Sadly, Beth passed away back in June after a long fight with cancer. In the wake of her death, Chapman has shared many posts in memorial of her stepmother.

In the caption on one post she wrote, “I miss you as deep as the ocean. [Beth Chapman] I’m going thru some shit and I just need you to tell me how dumb I am for worrying.”

“Around you all my problems seemed menial, I used to hate that. I miss sitting next to you and OG on the couch,” Chapman added. “You always listened to me, heard every word I said.”

“You’d digest my thoughts thru (sic) your head and spin them out to me in a way I could never understand. I need one of our talks, our arguments, our drinks. I don’t think I’ll ever understand why someone who is so needed in a family can be taken away,” the post caption concluded.

Many of Chapman’s fans and followers commented on that post as well, with one writing, “Someone just said tonight that when you are missing someone extra, it means that they are right there next to you. She is with you. She is with all of you. She is your angel. Talk to her, she’s right there.”

“Ever since she was in your life she was training you to hear her voice through your own. Beth was so so strong, and there’s no way you don’t have any of that spirit in you,” another person offered. “Every time you think of what she would said, have peace in knowing that is HER voice in you. THAT is exactly how she shaped you, so that when’s her physical body isn’t here, her spirit still is! Love you, Lyssa!”

Beth was 51 years old at the time of her death.

