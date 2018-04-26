Avicii’s Family Says ‘He Could Not Go on Any Longer’ in New Statement

Avicii‘s family has released a second statement days after the 28-year-old DJ was found dead on April 20, sharing that “he could not go on any longer.”

The successful DJ, real name Tim Bergling, was found dead in his hotel room in Muscat, Oman on Friday. His cause of death has not been revealed.

“Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions,” the family’s second statement read, via Variety. “An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress. When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most – music.”

“He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive. We love you, Your family,” the statement added.

The family had previously released a statement on Monday.

“We would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our son and brother. We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim’s music and have precious memories of his songs,” that statement read. “Thank you for all the initiatives taken to honor Tim, with public gatherings, church bells ringing out his music, tributes at Coachella and moments of silence around the world.

“We are grateful for the privacy during this difficult time. Our wish is that it continues that way. With love, The Tim Bergling Family,” it concluded.

Two years before his death, the DJ revealed that he was retiring performing live, citing health issues that he had been battling. In 2014, he had his gallbladder and appendix removed, and had also suffered acute pancreatitis which was partly due to excessive drinking. After retiring from touring, he continued to create music, releasing his last work, his EP Avīci (01), in August 2017.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @avicii