Avicii Didn’t Show Signs of Planning Suicide, According to His Father

Following the unexpected, and tragic, suicide of world famous DJ Avicii, the musician’s father is speaking out. Klas Bergling said his son showed no indication that he was struggling before he died.

Now he’s calling on policymakers to speak more candidly about mental health problems to younger people, according to CNN. Bergling said his son’s biggest struggle was maintaining his lifestyle and issues with stage fright. Tim, known to the public as Avicii, also dealt with addiction and depression throughout his career.

Bergling said he and Tim had many “long talks” about his mental health and the toll his grueling touring schedule was having on his mental health before he died.

“Our theory is not that he planned this suicide — more that it was like a traffic accident,” he told CNN. “Many things happened and came into the same station, so to say, and brought him out of his control.”

Bergling continued, “When he was in a bad situation he always used to call me. We talked a lot (about) his thoughts about his life, his thoughts about meditation, love … we had long talks, often one hour or so, over the ocean.”

He described his son as “happy” leading up to his death by suicide. Bergling admitted, however, that happy people are just one small misstep away from being unhappy.

“If you are very happy or extremely happy, it’s not so far to be unhappy … small things can make you sad or move your balance and I think this is what happened,” he told CNN.

Bergling continued, “As a DJ or an artist you have to do a lot of things you don’t want to do, (and) in the end that takes a part of you. (It) takes a lot out of these people — the traveling, waiting at airports, late nights.”

He noted that the demand on DJs such as his son is “extreme.”

“He started feeling that he didn’t feel good when he went up there,” Bergling recalled.

The concerned father urged Swedish politicians, and all around the world, to start talking about mental health early on.

“School should be the best place for children, so let’s make it the best place for the children,” Bergling suggested. “The problem is what are they doing in the society to handle problems like this?”

He continued, “The most important thing (is) trying to catch the problem earlier. It’s really a political question that has to be solved, not talked about for 10 more years.”

Avicii was one of the more successful touring DJs in the world. He released popular songs like “Wake Me Up,” which made him famous the world over.

He was found dead in Muscat, Oman in April 2018. He was only 28 at the time.

Prior to his death, Avicii spoke openly about his struggles. He took a hiatus from touring in 2016.