Police Find ‘No Criminal Suspicion’ in DJ Avicii’s Death

According to the Omani police investigating the death of Avicii, there is reportedly no sign of criminal activity or foul play involved in the 28-year-old Swedish DJ’s passing.

Avicii, real name Tim Bergling, was found dead in Muscat on Friday. Sky News reported on Saturday that two autopsies were performed on Bergling’s body, and neither found any indication of criminal suspicion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We absolutely confirmed that there is no criminal suspicion of death,” a source told the outlet.

His publicist Diana Baron issuede a statement shortly after the news broke about his death, expressing heartfelt saddness.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given,” Baron wrote.

Known as one of the biggest names in electronic dance music with songs like “Wake Me Up” and “Hey Brother,” Bergling stopped live performing in 2016 after battling a number of health issues, including acute pancreatitis.

“Two weeks ago, I took the time to drive across the U.S. with my friends and team, to just look and see and think about things in a new way,” Bergling wrote on his personal website when announcing his retirement in 2016. “It really helped me realize that I needed to make the change that I’d been struggling with for a while.”

He admitted in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he was initially nervous about making the decision, but said he was happy with his retirement.

“I just feel happy. I feel free at this point. Like I have my private life back and focusing on myself for the first time in a long time,” he said. “This was obviously the hardest decision of my life so far. But so far it has paid off tremendously in terms of well-being for me. I’m happier than I have been in a very very long time. Stress-free more than I have been in a very long time. I can’t say I’m never going to have a show again. I just don’t think I’m going to go back to the touring life.”

Numerous members of the music industry paid their respects to Bergling’s sudden passing via social media.

“Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do,” fellow EDM DJ Calvin Harris tweeted. “My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x.”

“So Sad……. So Tragic. Good Bye Dear Sweet Tim. Gone too Soon,” Madonna tweeted along with a photo of Avicii and herself during a performance.