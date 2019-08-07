Gwyneth Paltrow Unleashes Curse Words on Instagram User Who Slammed Her Cooking Skills

Gwyneth Paltrow unleashed her fury on an Instagram Live commenter over the weekend who doubted her culinary skills. The Goop founder was in the middle of a Q&A on the social media platform when a use asked if she could actually cook.

“Do I actually cook?” the 46-year-old read from the comments. “Yes, I f—ing cook! Godd—it. You think I would write — you think I would pretend to write cookbooks if I didn’t cook?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Oscar winner has five cookbooks to her name: 2011’s Notes From My Kitchen Table, the same year’s My Father’s Daughter: Delicious, Easy Recipes Celebrating Family & Togetherness, 2013’s It’s All Good: Delicious, Easy Recipes That Will Make You Look Good and Feel Great, 2016’s It’s All Easy: Delicious Weekday Recipes for the Super-Busy Home Cook and this year’s The Clean Plate: Eat, Reset, Heal.

After thanking her Instagram followers for supporting her against the other comment, she added “F— that person!”

Paltrow was helping actor and director Jon Favreau cook in a clip for his Netflix series The Chef Show when she drew a blank about her own appearance in Spider-Man: Homecoming, confusing it with her role (of the same character) in Avengers.

“We weren’t in Spider-Man,” Paltrow told Favreau in a headline-making clip in June.

“Yes, we were,” he insisted. “Homecoming. You were in Spider-Man.”

But she was adamant. “No,” she insisted. “I was in Avengers.”

The actress, who is known for her holistic approach to health, evoked quite the reaction from fans after discussing the aging process in details some weren’t expected to hear. During an episode of her Goop The Beauty Closet podcast in July, she claimed that she felt typecast in certain roles when she was younger, but all that changed when she was no longer viewed as “f—able and beautiful.”

She claimed she lost her identity when she got older, suggesting that acceptance is imperative for aging women to avoid such situations.

“To get wrinkles and, like, get close to menopause, and all these things… what happens to your identity as a woman if you’re not f—able and beautiful?” Paltrow said. “Luckily, what’s happening at the same time in parallel… is you just start to like yourself.”

She continued, “I think you get to a point where it’s almost like your sort of pulchritude is waning in a way and your inner beauty is, like, really coming out, and so it’s this funny shift that’s happening.”

Fans took to Twitter to express their support for Paltrow’s comments, with many chiming in that she hit the nail on the head when it came to self-acceptance in a culture that is heavily saturated with its socially constructed ideals of beauty, while others took up issue with the remarks coming from a celebrity.