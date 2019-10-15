Jeremy Renner Claims Ex-Wife Sent His NSFW Photos to Custody Evaluator, Threatened to Sell to Media

In the midst of his messy divorce and custody battle from ex-wife Sonni Pacheco, Jeremy Renner claims in legal documents obtained by TMZ that Pacheco attempted to humiliate him by sending nude photos of him to their custody evaluator, and that her “obsession” with sex makes him question her parental fitness. The Avengers star and Pacheco exchanged nude photos while they were married, the legal documents say. But over the course of their custody battle, she sent uncensored photos of his genitals to their lawyers and the evaluator “for no other purpose than to cause me extreme embarrassment.”

Renner, 48, claims Pacheco failed to tell the evaluator that she sent nude photos of herself to Renner and requested that he send some of him in return, and that she did not send her own NSFW photos to the evaluator.

He also claims Pacheco threatened to sell his NSFW photos to the media.

Elsewhere in the legal documents, Renner alleges that Pacheco is obsessed with Jeremy’s sex life and the sex lives of those around him, including one of his nannies. He claims that she found NSFW photos of said nanny on the internet and sent them to the evaluator and lawyers.

Renner claims Pacheco’s obsession with sex is obvious in her sculptures, which he calls sexually explicit and “disturbing.” He included a photo of a nude sculpture that their 6-year-old daughter, Ava, is looking at in the photo. He wrote that he’s concerned Pacheco is “exposing Ava to such dark, graphic, sexual material on a daily basis.”

On Monday, Renner responded to Pacheco’s allegations via legal documents that he threatened to kill himself and Pacheco. TMZ reported that Renner said Pacheco fabricated the allegations as a result of the failed relationship in an interest to make money off the divorce.

He reportedly claimed that he submitted a random drug test over a three-month span to disprove Pacheco’s claims that he struggled with substance and alcohol abuse. Renner denied abusing any substance and hired a mental health specialist to ensure he is a “sober and capable parent” to Ava.

Pacheco’s initial claims include multiple alleged incidents, most notably one night where she says Renner was high on cocaine and had consumed alcohol while out at a nightclub. He allegedly came home and made threatening comments to her about how he “could not deal with her anymore, and he just wanted her gone.”

After putting a gun to his mouth and suggesting he would kill himself, Renner allegedly shot the gun into the ceiling with their daughter sleeping in the house.

The two had been married for 10 months before Pacheco filed for divorce in 2014, prompting a long and messy battle that still has not concluded. Most recently, Pacheco filed for sole custody over Ava, with Renner following suit shortly after.

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty