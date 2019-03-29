‘Avengers’ Star Chris Pratt and Fiancee Katherine Schwarzenegger Reportedly Taking Time With Wedding Plans

Chris Pratt announced his engagement to author Katherine Schwarzenegger back in January, but don’t think they’ll be rushing to walk down the aisle any time soon. According to E! News, the couple has a lot of planning to do before they tie the knot.

“Katherine is taking her time planning the wedding,” said a source to E! News. “Katherine and Chris have talked about a winter wedding, they are just really busy to plan anything sooner than that but plans are still fluid.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The wedding is set to be a giant celebration, with Pratt and ex-wife Anna Faris’ son, Jack, 6, getting involved in some way. E! News suggests the child could be a “little groomsmen,” but the couple is still deciding on the small details.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger have spent most of the past few months getting closer to their respective families, including her parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

“Both families are enjoying getting to know each other more too and helping planning details for the big day,” the source tells E! News.

Arnold weighed in on the romance back in February, saying the announcement was “really fantastic” and telling Extra that Katherine and Pratt were “so happy” together.

“As I said to him, he is such a likable guy. I love Chris — he’s fantastic,” Schwarzenegger said about Pratt. “He’s a wonderful guy. They both look really great together, they’re both happy together, so I wish them both the best of luck.”

The action legend also noted that Pratt asked him for his permission “the traditional way” to marry Katherine, which is fitting given Pratt’s public persona.

The couple has made quite a splash since the engagement announcement, especially on social media. They added a “new addition” to their family mid-February by taking in a lamb at Pratt’s farm in Washington. Both Schwarzenegger and Pratt shared photos cuddling with the little critter. Pratt also took over his fiance’s account to poke a little fun at himself and their new family member.

“I have often wondered why his hands were so rough. Now I know. He works the farm. He’s a real man,” the caption begins. “Katherine asked me what to write so I wrote the above even though it is not true. “Full disclosure: I have very soft hands. I literally cut my hand today I think, on a lamb. I am from Hollywood. Love, Chris #farmlife.”

Katherine had previously teased that the couple was chugging along with their wedding plans, saying they are “pretty good with time management” in contrast to their busy schedules. Will they actually tie the knot in the fall? We’ll have to see.