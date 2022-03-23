Authorities Release Photos of Bob Saget’s Hotel Room Where He Died

Months after Bob Saget’s untimely passing, authorities have shared photos of the hotel room where he died. PEOPLE noted that the photos were released a week after Saget’s family was granted a permanent injunction to prevent the release of documents tied to his death. As for why these photos were allowed to be released to the public, a judge ruled that photos of the hotel room could be disclosed. However, any photos of Saget or his personal effects will remain confidential.

In photos that PEOPLE obtained, Saget’s hotel room appeared to be in perfect condition. The bed was neatly made and several items, including a cell phone, iPad, glasses, and headphones, were placed on a nearby nightstand. Other photos showcased a privacy sign on the floor inside of the room and a thermostat that was set to 74 degrees. The full report also included what is believed to be the last photo of Saget that was taken when he was alive, which was taken by a fan outside of the Orlando hotel at around 2 a.m. local time.

The publication made sure to mention that there were no photos of Saget’s body in the full report. In total, Orange County Sheriff’s officials took 147 photos when investigating the scene. During a virtual hearing that took place on March 14, Judge Vincent Chiu ruled that 90 photos out of 147 were confidential. He subsequently agreed that the other 57 photos, which did not feature Saget or any personal effects, could be disclosed.

These photos were released a week after Saget’s family, including his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three adult daughters from a prior marriage, were granted a permanent injunction to prevent the release of documents tied to the comedian’s passing. They originally sued the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and a local coroner in mid-February, about a month after Saget’s Jan. 9 death, in an effort to keep the documents confidential. In light of the decision, Brian Bieber, the family’s attorney, released a statement in which he expressed their gratitude over the ruling.

“The entire Saget family is grateful that the judge granted their request for an injunction to preserve Bob’s dignity, as well as their privacy rights, especially after suffering this unexpected and tragic loss,” the statement read. “We are pleased this issue has been resolved, and the healing process can continue to move forward. All of the prayers and well wishes continuously extended to the family are beyond appreciated.”