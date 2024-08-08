Auli'i Cravalho Partners with SPAM for Maui Support, Teases Moana 2 (Exclusive)

In a fusion of pop culture and culinary tradition, Auli'i Cravalho, the voice behind Disney's Moana and Janis in the recent Mean Girls remake, has joined forces with the SPAM brand for a heartwarming initiative. In a new interview with PopCulture, she discusses how this collaboration aims to support the restoration efforts in Maui through a cherished island snack: SPAM Musubi.

A Timely Partnership

The timing of this partnership is particularly poignant. Aug. 8 marks National Musubi Day, coinciding with the first anniversary of the devastating Lahaina fires that swept through Cravalho's home state. In response to this ongoing crisis, the SPAM brand has unveiled a limited-edition merchandise collection featuring playful SPAM Musubi designs.

From cozy couches to a SPAM Musubi-themed lounge set (complete with a "nori blanket" for DIY Musubi creation), this diverse collection offers something for every SPAM enthusiast. The most compelling aspect of this initiative is that all proceeds from merchandise sales will directly contribute to the restoration efforts supporting the people of Maui.

A Personal Connection

For Cravalho, this partnership resonates deeply with her Hawaiian roots. In an exclusive press release, she shared her lifelong connection to SPAM: "Growing up in Hawaiʻi, Spam Musubi is everywhere, from convenience store shelves to home-packed school lunches. Spam is a reminder of home, comfort, and island culture, no matter how far from Hawaii I might be."

The actress emphasized the significance of giving back to her community, especially in times of need. "Teaming up with the makers of the Spam brand to promote this beloved island snack, while sending one hundred percent of merch proceeds to Aloha United Way to help in Lahaina's Fire Recovery, is as meaningful as the collection is enjoyable to wear," Cravalho stated.

The SPAM Musubi Day Collection

The SPAM National Musubi Day Collection boasts an array of items that blend functionality with whimsy, including the SPAM Musubi Temporary Tattoos, imbued with quirky SPAM Musubi designs, the SPAM Musubi Duffle Bag, and the SPAM Musubi Earrings.

Cravalho shared her personal favorites from the collection with PopCulture: "I love the little earrings. I think they're super cute. I also, I love the hat. The hat's really giving. They've managed to make this musubi really cute. Like, almost too cute to eat. Almost, I say almost. I don't know that any musubi is too cute to eat."

The Cultural Significance of SPAM in Hawaii

SPAM holds a special place in Hawaiian cuisine and culture. Cravalho explained, "I grew up eating Spam and Spam musubis, but also Spam is kind of a staple in Hawai'i. We eat it for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Spam and eggs, Spam and rice, for dinner. Honestly, I've had Spam musubis after a day at the beach hit like nothing else."

The actress also shared insights into the various ways SPAM Musubi is prepared and enjoyed across the islands. From classic hand-fried versions to breakfast variants with egg slices and even teriyaki-glazed options, the versatility of SPAM Musubi reflects its deep integration into Hawaiian culinary traditions.

Supporting Maui's Recovery

The Lahaina fires have significantly impacted the Hawaiian community, and Cravalho emphasized the collective spirit of support: "I am from Big Island and Lahaina and Maui is only a short flight away. So we really think of this as like a kākou thing. Kākou just means all of us."

She added, "I've been working with different organizations to, which then either put funds to Aloha United Way or Red Cross or these other kind of community based organizations that are helping out on the ground and it's just about giving back to people who need it most. I am not from there but that doesn't mean that I don't see that they're affected and I don't want to help."

Cravalho believes that initiatives like the SPAM Musubi Day Collection play a crucial role in ongoing restoration efforts: "I think every dollar counts, and I think it's also really important that these brands like Spam, which is truly beloved in the islands — if you go to any gas station, there are Spam musubis there, there are bentos, little zip packs that are made with Spam as well — we've been eating this for generations, and to have that corporation also then reach out with monetary support for those people like that. It's not always seen but it's always so very much appreciated."

Teasing 'Moana 2'

While the focus of the partnership is on supporting Maui, Cravalho also shared some exciting tidbits about the upcoming Moana sequel. "This is the first time a Disney princess is aging in front of us. So she's older than we've seen her in our first film, which I find really exciting because I too am aging," she revealed.

The actress hinted at new adventures for the character: "I think it shows that she's growing, that there's more to find in herself than going just beyond the reef." While details remain under wraps, Cravalho's enthusiasm for the project was high: "I'm really excited for everyone to see it. Honestly, another thing you should know, we're still finishing it. I also am excited to see the final cut. I haven't yet."

Cravalho also touched on the challenges and joys of returning to the role after a significant time gap: "It really felt like a coming home. I got to meet and see a lot of the familiar crew from our first film." She noted that her voice has matured since the original film, requiring some adjustments: "I will say, listening to those first recordings, for instance, if I have kind of any additional dialogue records, any merchandise, any new shows, any firework shows that Disney wants to put on, I do have to pitch my voice up to match what I did when I was 15 or so."

This maturity, however, has also brought new depth to her performance: "Now another thing I can share is the music. It also shows that maturity. My voice is matured, not only in deepening, but also in style and in flavor. I know who I am a little bit more. And I think that we really hear that in this iteration of Moana."

Balancing Acting and Philanthropy

Cravalho said it comes naturally to her when asked about juggling her acting career with philanthropic efforts: "Happily and easily. It is easier than you think, because if you care, then you just make certain moves that make sense and, and that align, at least for me."

She emphasized her passion for environmental causes, drawing parallels to her most famous role: "I truly care about the oceans. I know like it's right on brand, but it's true. I grew up on a small island, foreseeing the effects of climate change. In a similar vein to Moana, you wanna write a man made story. In balance with nature."

Cravalho sees partnerships like the one with SPAM as opportunities to make a difference: "There is always a give back effort. And it just comes naturally because I know that the corporations can give back and you're just finding those and holding them to it and appreciating them and then speaking out and giving them their flowers when it's due. It's very circular of wanting more and brands stepping up to the plate." For fans eager to support the cause and get their hands on the limited-edition SPAM Musubi Day Collection, items are available while supplies last, with all proceeds going to Aloha United Way.