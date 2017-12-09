Adult Film Star August Ames’ Suicide Note Reveals New Details

August Ames‘ suicide note revealed some surprising details about her mindset at the time of her death. Ames died on Tuesday at age 23.

The Venutra County Medical Examiner told The Blast that the suicide note was found in Ames’ car. In it, she apologizes for committing suicide, but did not disclose about the cyberbullying she faced in recent days.

Toxicology tests are still in in progress, but The Blast reports that there were no drugs or alcohol found near her car or the scene of her death.

Ames, a performer in adult films, was found dead Tuesday, her husband, adult film director Kevin Moore, confirmed in a statement released by Adult Video News. She was found hanging in a public park near her Camarillo home. Her cause of death was asphyxiation.

Her brother, James Bragowski, suggested that Ames was the victim of cyberbullying after she tweeted about refusing to shoot a sex scene with a male performer who also made gay pornography.

“I want my sister’s death to be recognized as a serious issue – bullying is not OK. It cost me my baby sister’s life,” Grabowski told The Sun. “I will do what I can be a voice for Mercedes but right now my family and I need to be left alone to grieve – we have lost a loved one.”

Jenna Jameson also told The Blast she was “disappointed” in some members of the adult film industry who helped “fan the fire.”

“Her blood is on their hands,” Jameson said.

Ames was born Mercedes Grabowski and won two AVN Awards in 2015. She was born in Nova Scotia and worked on a horse ranch before she moved to Los Angeles to start a career in adult films.