‘Hills’ Alum Audrina Patridge Reveals How She’s Spending First Thanksgiving as a Single Mom

Audrina Patridge is spending her first Thanksgiving as a single parent, but she isn’t letting that get her down.

The former star of The Hills will charge through her first holiday since filing for divorce from Corey Bohan, leaving her to celebrate with 1-year-old daughter Kirra Bohan.

But the reality cast member says she won’t be alone — she’s spending Turkey Day with family.

“We always do a big family gathering down here in the O.C. every year,” Patridge told E! News. “I’m looking forward to enjoying the holiday and having out little ones play together.”

She is also excited to introduce her daughter to some of her most-loved traditions.

“This year Kirra will really be able to enjoy Thanksgiving now that she’s walking and getting a little bit older. Our aunt makes the best stuffing and we always look forward to Grandma Betty’s homemade pies,” the 32-year-old said.

According to E! News, Bohan will not be joining Patridge’s holiday festivities, though he recently filed court documents requesting spousal support and joint legal and physical custody of their daughter.

The couple reached an agreement in October that granted Patridge full custody of their child, with Bohan having visitation rights three days per week.

Patridge initially filed for divorce after an alleged domestic abuse incident; they had been married less than a year.

Patridge was granted a temporary restraining order against the professional BMX athlete in September before she was awarded full custody.

The couple had been dating on and off since 2008 before they got engaged in 2015 and tied the knot in November 2016 in Hawaii.

Despite their troubles, the pair wanted to work on their relationship for their daughter’s sake, as she was born nearly five months before they got married.

“Their relationship has been tumultuous from the beginning,” a source told Us Weekly. “They have a kid together and wanted to make it work for her.”

Another source cited the couple’s inherent differences as a reason for their separation.

“Audrina is an incredible mother and loving person and it’s unfortunate it’s come to this,” they said. “They just come from different family cultures with different ways of seeing things.”