Aubrey O’Day Recorded Two Songs About Alleged Affair With Donald Trump Jr.

Amidst the reports that Donald Trump Jr. and Aubrey O'Day had an affair, it has also been confirmed that the singer recorded two songs about their relationship.

Back in 2012, O'Day recorded a dance-pop remix of Gotye's "Somebody That I Used to Know," as reported by Us Weekly.

She rewrote the lyrics to include lines like, "Now and then I think of when we were together / Like when you told me that your marriage was a lie," and, "But you were scared to ruin your family's name / Your wife's the only one glad we are over."

O'Day also altered the lyrics to sing, "Now you're just some a—hole that I used to know," and "You're just a f—ing liar that I used to know."

In 2013, O'Day put out Between Two Evils, her debut solo EP. That album contained a track titled "DJT" which is an original track that is reportedly about her affair with Trump Jr., but it went mostly overlooked until recently.

"DJT" contains lyrics such as, "You can say it was all a f—ing fairytale, or you can say it was real," and, "I thought it was forever at the time but maybe I was lying to myself."

The song ends with O'Day singing, "I hate me for loving you, hate you for letting our love die."

To understand how all this came to be, you have to jump back to 2012, when O'Day appeared on the The Celebrity Apprentice 5.

Unfortunately, the former Danity Kane band member was one of the first to be fired by Donald Trump, along with comedian Lisa Lampanelli.

This, however, is reportedly when she first met and began the alleged extramarital affair with Trump Jr., who appeared on the series as well.

According to sources, O'Day fell "hard" for Trump Jr. after he told her that he no longer loved his wife.

"She thought they were going to be together for real," MSN reports a source said of O'Day's feelings for the son of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump Jr. is said to have broken things off between the two of them after wife Vanessa Trump discovered emails they had sent one another. The relationship reportedly lasted from 2011 until 2013.

Following the allegations of the affair, O'Day began facing a wave of vile messages on social media.

The singer/songwriter has been labeled a "pathetic home wrecker" and a "mistress hoe," among other things, and some have even slammed her as not being "as classy as Stormy Daniels."

According to Us Weekly, one person asked her "how low" she would go, while another tweeted at her, "Is there anything you won't do for money?"

"She literally crawls under ANYBODY #AnythingToStayRelevant and what else would you expect from Jr? The apple doesn't fall far from the tree," someone else fired off.

"Ok, [Aubrey O'Day] was banging Donald Trump Jr?! She has such an exciting sexual history, the presidents son AND [PaulyD]?! Why do the rest of us even bother?" another Twitter user wrote.