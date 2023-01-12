Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Netflix Rom-Com 'Your Place or Mine' Trailer Released

Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon will be taking over Netflix on Valentine's Day weekend with their first movie together, the romantic comedy Your Place or Mine. Netflix released the first trailer for the movie on Thursday, ahead of its Feb. 10 release. It marks the directing debut of writer Aline Brosh McKenna, who wrote The Devil Wears Prada and 27 Dresses.

Witherspoon stars as Debbie and Kutcher plays Peter. The two are best friends, and Peter agrees to look after Debbie's son while she goes on a much-needed break in New York. While in the Big Apple, Debbie falls head over heels for Theo, played by former Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams. The trouble is that Peter has harbored long-hidden feelings for Debbie and now he's stuck wondering if it's too late to tell her how he feels. Tig Notaro, Zoe Chao, Rachel Bloom, Steve Zahn, and Wesley Kimmel also star.

McKenna is best known for writing the film adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada. She is a rom-com specialist, having also written 27 Dresses, Morning Glory, Laws of Attraction, and I Don't Know How She Does It. She also co-wrote We Bought a Zoo, Cruella, and the 2014 Annie remake. She co-created The CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend with Bloom.

Kutcher jumped at the chance to finally work with Witherspoon and McKenna, "two women I have wanted to work with for years," he told PEOPLE in December. "We just had fun," The Ranch star said. "I can talk to Reese about anything – acting, business, kids, media, football. She's always game."

"Aline's writing is so buoyant, hysterically funny, and easy to relate to," Witherspoon said of the script. "When I read the part of Debbie, I immediately felt like she was an old friend I had known forever. Feeling vulnerable about getting older, wanting to reach for her dreams but always playing it safe so she doesn't get hurt."

McKenna's script was loosely based on a real-life experience she had. The story is "about love and getting out of your own way to find love and having the courage to take the leap to find it, and it's meant to be written about people who have lived some and know who they are," the filmmaker told PEOPLE. "And [about] that chance that they're taking to bridge the gap with each other and how they're going to do that, given all the things they've undergone in the years since they've first met." She hopes the story will resonate with viewers and "makes them feel good in a time when I think we're all looking for things that will make us feel great."