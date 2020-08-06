Ashton Kutcher's Most Memorable 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Moments

Ashton Kutcher is coming to his friend Ellen DeGeneres' defense, bringing to mind some of the actor's most memorable appearance on her show. On Wednesday, the star of That '70s Show and Two and a Half Men tweeted a character defense of DeGeneres, who is being accused of allowing inappropriate behavior on-set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I haven’t spoken with [Ellen DeGeneres,] and can only speak from my own experience," he wrote. "She [and] her team have only treated me [and] my team [with] respect [and] kindness. She never pandered to celebrity which I always saw as a refreshing honesty. When things aren’t right she handles it and fixes."

Kutcher does have a lot of experience working with DeGeneres, since he appeared on 13 episodes of the daytime talk show between 2004 and 2018. (His wife, Mila Kunis, has appeared 11 times on the show.) He's done simple interviews, made surprise appearances, revealed charitable donations and even acted as himself in some skits. Scroll through to rewatch some of Kutcher's greatest moments on the show.