Ashton Kutcher Lets 'That '70s Show' Co-Stars Know Tanya Roberts Is Still Alive

That '70s Show stars Debra Jo Rupp and Topher Grace were among the celebrities to share social media tributes to Tanya Roberts before learning she was still alive on Monday. After the good news broke, Ashton Kutcher told his co-stars Roberts was alive, although her representative Mike Pingel cautioned that Roberts is still in serious condition. Pingel previously told TMZ Roberts died on Sunday.

Grace, who starred as Eric Forman on That '70s Show, shared a photo of Roberts, who played Laren Preopon's on-screen mom, Midge Pinciotti. "I was so sad to hear that Tanya Roberts has passed away," Grace tweeted Monday morning. "She was a Bond girl, one of Charlie’s Angels, and truly a delightful person to work with. I had never acted before and, to be honest, a little nervous around her. But she couldn’t have been kinder. We’ll miss you, Midge." Hours later, Kutcher corrected Grace, adding, "Yo bro she's not dead." This inspired Grace to respond with a GIF of Kutcher's Michael Kelso celebrating.

Rupp, who played Eric's mom Kitty Forman, remembered Roberts' "big hearty laugh." She continued, "She was all instinct and beauty. In the first season of ’70s, we had a scene in the kitchen, drinking cocktails and laughing together. She laughed, spit her drink in my face, apologized profusely, and did it 3 more times. I loved her. RIP beauty." Kutcher quickly responded, adding, "DJ she's still alive."

On Sunday, Roberts' rep told TMZ she collapsed on Christmas Eve after walking her dogs. The actress, 65, was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and put on a ventilator. At that point, Pingel thought she died. Her partner, Lance O'Brien, even told TMZ, "As I held her in her last moments, she opened her eyes. I was able to see her beautiful eyes one last time. Tanya had the most beautiful eyes."

dj she's still alive. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 5, 2021

O'Brien got a call from the hospital on Monday as he was filming an interview with Inside Edition, telling him Roberts is still alive. Pingel later explained to TMZ that O'Brien thought Roberts was dead when he saw her eyes close. When Pingel picked up O'Brien, he said Roberts "died in my arms." O'Brien followed up with TMZ, telling the site Roberts "faded" after her eyes closed. He left her room and did not speak with the hospital staff. "When she saw me and I was there, I saw her eyes open up. I felt good. I said, ‘Hey, her eyes are opening. Her eyes are opening.’ They told me that's just a reflex,'" O'Brien told Inside Edition. Although Roberts is alive, Pingel told Variety she is still in the intensive care unit and her condition is "dire."

Pingel previously told TMZ Roberts' struggles were not related to COVID-19. It is not clear how the mix-up of information happened, but Southern California hospitals have been stretched to the limit due to the pandemic. There were reportedly no ICU beds available in any hospital in the region between Christmas Day and Dec. 28 due to coronavirus patients.