Ashton Kutcher Does First Interview With Twin Brother Michael, Discusses His Heart Transplant

Ashton Kutcher and his twin brother are sitting down for his first joint. In the newly released trailer for Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old That 70s Show alum has an emotional chat with his twin brother, Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy and has had a heart transplant. In the trailer, Kutcher, sitting next to his twin, wipes away a tear as he holds his brother's hand and discusses their health struggles. "I was unable to walk and then suddenly you can't see," the actor says of his terrifying battle with a rare life-threatening disease. "When you have this face-to-face with death, you instantly lock into, 'What are you doing with today?'"

Kutcher is just one of a few celebrities who are set to sit down with Dr. David Agus -- a cancer specialist, CBS News medical contributor – to have candit conversations about their health issues and the impact on their lives and their loved ones. Throughout the six-episode docuseries, Oprah Winfrey and Maria Shriver will discuss women's health issues and menopause.

It's not the first time Kutcher has spoken about his beloved brother. In 2003, he revealed his brother's disorder during a national TV interview. Michael was not happy about the revelation. "I was very angry. Very angry. I remember speaking to him about it," Michael told Today Parents in 2021. "I didn't want to be the face of CP. I never talked about it."

Cerebral palsy is defined as "a group of disorders that affect a person's ability to move and maintain balance and posture," per the Center For Disease Control. Symptoms vary, but all people with cerebral palsy have problems with movement and posture.

After being outed, Michael received a call from a woman asking him to share his experience living with CP at a gala. There, he met a 5-year-old girl named Bella, who inspired him to do more. He then got involved in the Cerebal Palsy Foundation. "I realized I needed to let go of the shame I felt and be a champion for people like Bella," he said. "I was finally ready to tell my story and I knew because of my twin, I'd have a big reach."

He now thanks his famous brother for putting him on display. "Chris did me the biggest favor he's ever done because he allowed me to be myself," Michael told Today, referencing Kutcher's first name.