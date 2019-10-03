Why Ashton Kutcher Reportedly Stayed Quiet on Demi Moore’s Revelations About Their Marriage

Last month, Demi Moore released her memoir, Inside Out, which features personal stories about the actor’s life as well as her high-profile relationships to ex-husbands Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher. The book’s section on Kutcher included allegations of infidelity and threesomes, and she also wrote that she suffered a miscarriage during the marriage that led her to using alcohol and Vicodin.

A source told PEOPLE that while he didn’t “love” the memoir, Kutcher would never publicly speak badly about Moore, alleging that “Ashton has never spoken about her.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He hasn’t talked about her since the divorce, and he never will. He respects that she’s a mother with a family,” the source told the publication.

Kutcher married former That ’70s Show co-star Mila Kunis in 2015 and the couple shares two children, Wyatt and Dimitri.

“Nothing came out in this book that Mila did not already know,” the insider said. “There was no shock, there was no surprise. Did Ashton love the book? No, of course not. Did it impact their marriage at all? No, of course not.”

After the book was released, Kutcher’s Twitter activity suggested that he was planning to speak out about Moore’s claims but ultimately thought better of it.

“I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet,” he wrote on Sept. 24. “Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it.”

“Life is good -Larry Kutcher,” he added, appearing to quote his dad.

Moore and Kutcher divorced in 2013 after getting married in 2005, making headlines due to their 15-year age differences.

“I put him first,” Moore wrote of Kutcher in her memoir. “So when he expressed his fantasy of bringing a third person into our bed, I didn’t say no. I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be.”

“Because we had brought in a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he’s done,” she added of Kutcher’s alleged infidelity.

She also recalled an alleged incident in which Kutcher took a photo of her while drunk in Mexico.

“Ashton had encouraged me to go in this direction. When I went too far, though, he let me know how he felt by showing a picture he’d taken of me resting my head on the toilet the night before,” she wrote. “It seemed like a good-natured joke at the time. But it was really just shaming.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Paul Zimmerman