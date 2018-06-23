Ashley Olsen Takes Stroll With Mystery Man in NYC

Ashley Olsen was seen walking around New York City with a mystery man earlier this week, just a few days after she and twin sister Mary-Kate turned 32.

On Thursday, Olsen was spotted attending business meetings with a friend, according to The Daily Mail. The two walked arm in arm.

Olsen wore an all-black outfit, with a matching all-black leather purse. The purse appears to be the same one available through her brand The Row at Nieman Marcus, estimated at $2,400.

Olsen and her sister also wore all-black outfits to the CFDA Awards on June 5. There, they received the Accessory Designer of the Year prize from the Council of Fashion Designers of America. They won the same award in 2014 and took home the Womenswear Designer of the Year award in 2012 and 2015.

While Olsen is still single, her sister is married to Olivier Sarkozy, a French banker and the half-brother of former French President Nicholas Sarkozy. The sisters turned 32 on June 13 and reportedly have an estimated net worth over $400 million.

Since the twins retired from acting, they have become two of the most successful fashion designers based in the U.S. They established The Row in 2006 and later created the brands Elizabeth And James, Olsenboye and StyleMint. The twins also avoid social media and only attend major events in New York.

“We don’t dive into that world [of social media]; we don’t have Instagram or Facebook,” Olsen told Net-A-Porter last year. “So we’ve never been connected to our customers or our fans in that way. We’ve stayed quite sheltered.”

In that same interview, Mary-Kate said their work on Full House as toddlers has had an influence on their work today.

“When we were younger, being in the public eye was almost part of our role and responsibility – to set the trends at that time or be ahead of fashion,” Mary-Kate explained. “We would take adult clothing and cut it down to our size, change the proportions. I think from a young age we understood fit in a very different way because we’re so petite.”

When Fuller House started production for Netflix, producers tried to get the twins to reprise their role as Michelle Tanner. However, it never came to be because of their packed schedule.

“They are very involved and hands-on with their companies,” a source told E! News in 2016. “They work every day. They have an office in New York that they both go to and they attend meetings and conferences all the time.”

