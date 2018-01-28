Ashley Graham Gets Peachy in New Bikini Shots

Ashley Graham took her new bikini for a test drive in Santa Monica on Saturday, and she and her friends took some photos for the occasion.

The 30-year-old model put her new Swimsuits For All Icon White Bikini on display on Instagram, showing her followers how it looks outside of a photo studio and out in the sun.

Graham got a little help from fellow model Tabria Majors, who she posed side by side with in the sand. Majors, 27, shares Graham’s enthusiasm for body positivity and inclusivity. The Nashville-based model and activist followed Graham and became the second “plus-size” model to appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

Graham also posted a cheeky photo with Withelma “T” Ortiz. The two leaned over a railing, overlooking the idyllic California sunset, though they shot a wry glance back at the camera.

Ortiz herself isn’t a model. She’s a human rights activist and motivational speaker. She’s been awarded various honors by major publications — one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People in the World” in 2014, Time’s “30 Under 30” in 2013, and Glamour Magazine’s “Woman of the Year” in 2011. Her work centers around the child welfare system and the prevention of human trafficking, especially domestically.

Ortiz also posted her sun-soaked photo-op with the iconic model, writing “This IS Reclamation!! Huge thanks to Sis @theashleygraham [Ashley Graham] & @swimsuitforall [Swimsuit for All].” Ortiz included a massive block of inspirational hashtags.

Hopefully Graham is still feeling photogenic after an afternoon out in the sun, as she is currently preparing for a big night out. She will be attending the Grammy Awards on Sunday night with her husband, cinematographer and filmmaker Justin Ervin.

This year’s Grammys promise to be as heavy an affair as the last several award shows, which have predominantly focused on the Me Too movement and the Time’s Up campaign. The Grammys are expected to continue that trend at least to some extent, though it may be toned down a bit, as the music industry hasn’t seen quite as many massive revelations as Hollywood.

Either way, the night will be populated with powerful female icons. Other than Graham herself, the show will include performances by Pink, Kesha, Rhianna, and SZA — whose breakout album is nominated in several major categories.