Ashley Graham Snaps Bathtub Selfie to Cap off 'Perfect' Birthday

Model Ashley Graham celebrated her 33rd birthday recently. Graham, whose birthday fell on Friday, took to Instagram to showcase how she spent her "perfect" day. She posted an array of photos and videos and, in the caption, noted that she spent the day with her "boys," her husband, Justin Ervin, and their newborn son, Isaac.

In the first photo, Graham can be seen taking a walk while her son sits in a carrier on her back. She then posted a photo of herself and Ervin cuddling up and posing for the camera. The model posted several shots from their nature walk, including a video in which a bird can be seen taking a bite out of some birdseed that rested in Graham's hand. Of course, the 33-year-old also celebrated by enjoying cake, remnants of which she also posted on Instagram. In the final photo of the slideshow, Graham posted a bathtub selfie to showcase that she got to enjoy some much-needed rest and relaxation during her special day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on Nov 2, 2020 at 7:12pm PST

Graham's latest birthday celebration marks her first since becoming a mother earlier this year. Back in February, she confirmed that she and Ervin welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. On social media, she shared that she actually gave birth a few weeks prior. "At 6:00PM on 01/18/2020, we welcomed 7lbs 5oz of love into our world," Graham wrote, captioning photos of the new parents holding on to their little one's hand. "Meeting our son has made our hearts incredibly full and we can't wait to introduce him to you on @prettybigdealpod tomorrow..." Shortly after she announced that she had given birth, she posted a sweet family photo of herself, Ervin, and baby Isaac on Instagram. In the snap, the new parents can be seen gazing down at their son as Graham breastfeeds him.

"I remember holding Isaac for the first time and telling Justin, 'Now we're family forever,'" she captioned the post. "I have so many reasons to be grateful; all of the love and support from this amazing community, an incredible husband, and a beautiful baby who has opened my eyes to just how amazing this world really is." She concluded her post by thanking her husband and son "for being my favorite [Pretty Big Deal podcast] guests so far" after the family appeared on the podcast that day.