Ashley Graham Models Pink String Bikini on Vacation

While many of us started our Monday by heading to work, model Ashley Graham kicked off her week with a trip to the Bahamas.

Graham shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story, with her wearing a bikini. She lowered part of her bikini bottom to reveal a small tattoo on her waist.

As The Daily Mail notes, the 29-year-old Graham shared other photos from her Bahamas trip with her fans. One photo showed a ceiling fan spinning over her bed, while another showed her in a sexy pose while wearing a white bathrobe on her bed.

Graham has been in the Bahamas for a photoshoot with fellow model Elaine Irwin, who was spotted in one of Graham’s Story posts.

She also shared a video from the Bahamas. “Bahama Mama,” she wrote in the caption.

Another photo shows her on a jet ski.

Graham was the first plus-sized model to appear on a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover. In a new interview with Elle UK, Graham said she has always been confident about her body.

“My problem though, was I kept getting bigger because I wasn’t taking care of my body. I wasn’t working out. I was eating whatever because I was in this category – ‘plus size’ – and it got out of control. I started hating my body, but I never hid it with clothing because I always felt sexy inside. The moment that I started respecting myself, my clothes changed,” she said, adding, “I hate the word plus size.’”