Ashley Graham Shares Steamy Swimsuit Shots From Moroccan Vacation

Ashley Graham is taking her famous curves on an international tour!

The model looked like she was having a great time on her recent trip to Morocco, where she shot photos for her Swimsuits For All collection in a variety of desert locations.

“Album dropping soon- name it!” she captioned pictures of her and some friends striking a pose next to a camel while rocking a pink and black cut-out one piece.

The America’s Next Top Model judge gave fans a look inside her work day while goofing around on set singing Africa by Toto clad in a sultry leopard print lace-up swimsuit.

The Sports Illustrated cover girl also showed off the results of a similar shoot, in which she takes on the sand dunes riding a camel while wearing a cheeky red one piece.

The 30-year-old finally showed off some of her swimwear up close in one of her final vacation shots.

The patterned triangle bikini in her final shot flatters Graham’s famous curves, which she has spoken out about innumerable times during her career.

“Yes, I am a curvy woman,” Graham wrote in an essay for Lenny last year. “My industry labels me a “plus size” model, and society has labeled me a “plus size” woman. But I am not just here for the size 8s (where plus-size modeling starts) or the size 14s (my current size) or the size 18s (my former size). I am here for all women who don’t feel comfortable in their skin, who need a reminder that their unique bodies are beautiful.”