Ashley Graham Wants Fans to ‘Treat’ Themselves With New Lingerie Shot

Ashley Graham posted a portrait on Instagram this week featuring her new line of lingerie, imploring fans to “treat themselves” as Valentine’s Day approaches.

Graham, a plus-size model and body image activist, is always pushing the fashion industry to celebrate and cater to different body types. She has collaborated with designers on swimsuits, denim, and all kinds of apparel made for women who don’t fit the parameters set by clothing manufacturers.

This new line of lingerie is a joint effort between Graham and Addition Elle, a brand specializing in plus-size clothes.

“Treat yourself for Valentine‘s Day,” Graham wrote in the caption of her photo. It features Graham with wet hair, seen in profile, wearing a pink bra from the new line.

The collection includes underwear, nightshirts, nightdresses and thongs. Addition Elle is also advertising the line hard ahead of Valentine’s Day. The company is even offering a giveaway through its Instagram account leading up to the romantic holiday. Those looking for some free lingerie need to follow Addition Elle, like the photo of Graham posted there, comment their favorite look from he collection, and tag a friend.

Graham has been busy even outside the lingerie business, promoting her “Swimsuits For All” line as well with several videos and snaps on Instagram. She’s also in the middle of filming a new season of America’s Next Top Model,which is now in its 24th season.

The show has been skewing towards a more body-positive message, with Graham’s influence as a judge playing a big role in that. New episodes of the show air on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on VH1.